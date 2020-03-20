Second coronavirus case confirmed in West Bengal after 22-year-old tests positive

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 13:33 IST

A 22-year-old youth from Kolkata was detected with Covid-19 late on Thursday night, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in West Bengal to two. The youth had recently returned from London.

Tracking Coronavirus Outbreak: Live Updates

“A second case of Covid-19 has been detected. The youth, a resident of south Kolkata, returned from London. He has been admitted to the hospital. His parents and other family members have been kept under home quarantine and are under close surveillance,” said Vivek Kumar, state health secretary.

Earlier on March 17, an 18-year-old youth was detected with coronavirus after he returned from London. He was the first case reported from West Bengal. The youth, his mother who is a bureaucrat at the state secretariat, and his father, who is a doctor, were slammed by netizens for not practising social distancing.

Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her anguish over the incident.

The 22-year-old was under home quarantine since his return to Kolkata from London on March 13, as advised by doctors. On March 16, he started coughing and feeling cold, and was rushed to the hospital. His swab samples were sent to NICED in Pune which confirmed the presence of coronavirus.

The coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.

The health ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

The government has also tightened the lockdown on the spread of coronavirus cases with travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines and Afghanistan.