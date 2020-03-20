e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Second coronavirus case confirmed in West Bengal after 22-year-old tests positive

Second coronavirus case confirmed in West Bengal after 22-year-old tests positive

On March 17, an 18-year-old youth was detected with coronavirus after he returned from London.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2020 13:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Visually impaired people from an NGO during a free distribution of protective masks to bus drivers and conductors as a preventive measure against coronavirus infections, at Shyambazar crossing in Kolkata, on Wednesday.
Visually impaired people from an NGO during a free distribution of protective masks to bus drivers and conductors as a preventive measure against coronavirus infections, at Shyambazar crossing in Kolkata, on Wednesday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
         

A 22-year-old youth from Kolkata was detected with Covid-19 late on Thursday night, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in West Bengal to two. The youth had recently returned from London.

Tracking Coronavirus Outbreak: Live Updates

“A second case of Covid-19 has been detected. The youth, a resident of south Kolkata, returned from London. He has been admitted to the hospital. His parents and other family members have been kept under home quarantine and are under close surveillance,” said Vivek Kumar, state health secretary.

Earlier on March 17, an 18-year-old youth was detected with coronavirus after he returned from London. He was the first case reported from West Bengal. The youth, his mother who is a bureaucrat at the state secretariat, and his father, who is a doctor, were slammed by netizens for not practising social distancing.

Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her anguish over the incident.

The 22-year-old was under home quarantine since his return to Kolkata from London on March 13, as advised by doctors. On March 16, he started coughing and feeling cold, and was rushed to the hospital. His swab samples were sent to NICED in Pune which confirmed the presence of coronavirus.

The coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.

The health ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

The government has also tightened the lockdown on the spread of coronavirus cases with travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines and Afghanistan.

tags
top news
Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM hours before trust vote deadline
Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM hours before trust vote deadline
Covid-19 Live: Delhi shuts malls, exempts grocery, pharmacy shops in them
Covid-19 Live: Delhi shuts malls, exempts grocery, pharmacy shops in them
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases
How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies in defence
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies in defence
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news