Translocated tiger found dead in Odisha, poachers’ trap suspected

A three-year-old tiger was found dead at the Satkosia tiger reserve on Wednesday, according to a senior wildlife who said the animal may have died after being caught in a trap setup by poachers.

The tiger, identified as MB2 and named Mahavir by Satkosia official, was part of the first tiger translocation exercise in the country earlier this year.

The tiger was shifted from Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh to the Odisha reserve in June.

Officials at the reserve did not confirm the death on record, but said that other senior officials, including chief wildlife warden, had rushed to the core area of the reserve where the body was found.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority has asked a top conservationist to inquire into the death.

The death adds to the controversy of the translocation, after the other tiger – Sundari – shifted in the exercise purportedly killed a woman.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 23:42 IST