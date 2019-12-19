e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / India News / Section 144 in place, no permission given for protests: UP Police

Section 144 in place, no permission given for protests: UP Police

Uttar Pradesh’s DGP OP Singh said, “Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) of CrPC is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19. Please do not participate.”

india Updated: Dec 19, 2019 05:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) workers are met with police barricading and an eventual lathi charge while demonstrating outside the party office to “Save Constitution, Save India”, at Mall Avenue, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) workers are met with police barricading and an eventual lathi charge while demonstrating outside the party office to “Save Constitution, Save India”, at Mall Avenue, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. (Photo by Dheeraj Dhawan/Hindustan Times)
         

In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday said no permission has been given for protests as prohibitory orders are in place in the entire state.

“Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) of CrPC is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19. Please do not participate. Parents are also requested to counsel their children,” DGP OP Singh said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party and some other organisations have announced that they will protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday.

tags
top news
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
450 tear gas shells fired in 5 days at 2 sites during Delhi protests
450 tear gas shells fired in 5 days at 2 sites during Delhi protests
India, US sign key defence pact, discuss cross-border terror at 2+2 meet
India, US sign key defence pact, discuss cross-border terror at 2+2 meet
From storming well to speaking out of turn, new index may map House disruptions
From storming well to speaking out of turn, new index may map House disruptions
‘Is it like Aadhaar?’: Little awareness about CAA, NRC in country’s tribal belt
‘Is it like Aadhaar?’: Little awareness about CAA, NRC in country’s tribal belt
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
End of consensus as GST Council takes voting route
End of consensus as GST Council takes voting route
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news