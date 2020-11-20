Security forces once again defeated Pak terrorists’ nefarious plot: PM Modi

india

A day after security forces eliminated four terrorists in the Nagrota area of Jammu district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was hatching a bigger terror strike. “Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted,” PM Modi tweeted.