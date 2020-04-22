e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Security guard at Athawale’s residence tests Covid-19 positive

Security guard at Athawale’s residence tests Covid-19 positive

“The security guard tested positive around five days back. He was admitted to a state-run hospital, where he is undergoing treatment,” he said.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Hindustantimes
         

A security guard posted at the residence of Union minister Ramdas Athawale here has tested coronavirus positive, an RPI (A) party functionary said on Wednesday.

Athawale, who is the Minister of State for Social Justice, resides in Bandra East locality.

“The security guard tested positive around five days back. He was admitted to a state-run hospital, where he is undergoing treatment,” he said.

The guard had reportedly shown COVID-19 symptoms, after which he was sent to the hospital for testing, he said.

“When we enquired about his health yesterday, we learnt that he is recuperating,” the functionary of the Athawale-led faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI) said.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of his security staff tested positive for coronavirus, on Tuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouring Thane city as a precautionary measure.

tags
top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs on Monday to discuss Covid-19
PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs on Monday to discuss Covid-19
Live: Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Live: Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news