Security increased at key infrastructure areas as tension escalates: Siddaramaiah

Security has been increased across critical infrastructure points, including dams and coastal regions, as part of precautionary measures following the Pahalgam incident in Kashmir and the ongoing Operation Sindoor, chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday. Pro-Kannada activists celebrate Indian armed forces’ Operation Sindoor against terrorists, in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

“We have heightened security around key infrastructure, including dams, and are taking all precautionary measures. The Centre has issued directions for civil defence drills, which are being conducted accordingly,” Siddaramaiah told media in Mandya.

Addressing concerns raised by the BJP regarding Pakistani nationals living in Karnataka, he said: “Most of them have already been deported. However, a few individuals have approached the court, and due process is being followed.”

Home minister G Parameshwara also underscored the state’s preparedness. He said specialised units like the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) have been deployed to protect installations such as the Raichur thermal power station, the Kaiga nuclear facility, and the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam.

“We have some special forces like Karnataka State Industrial Security Force. We deploy them for safeguarding major installations like in Raichur (thermal power station), Kaiga (nuclear power plant), and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam. They are all well trained and have received commando training,” he said.

He added that superintendents of police across all districts were directed to take necessary steps, and the available special forces have already been deployed.

The home minister also acknowledged the need for more personnel but clarified that training new recruits would take time.

As part of the Centre’s advisory, drills are being carried out in multiple locations, the minister said.

“An advisory from the Union government asked us to conduct drills at three places... We have included Mysuru in the list based on intelligent inputs and other reasons,” Parameshwara noted. Drills have already taken place in Bengaluru and Karwar, with more planned in Raichur and Mysuru.

Along the coast, the Coastal Security Police (CSP) have stepped up patrolling from Dakshina Kannada to Uttara Kannada.

The 324-km-long coastal stretch now has intensified surveillance from CSP stations in locations such as Mangaluru, Malpe, Karwar, and Bhatkal. More than 340 personnel have been deployed, including 180 from the Coastal Control Force, operating 13 boats and jet skis, an official said..

Coastal security SP Mithun Kumar said vigilance has been increased significantly.

“Following the Pahalgam incident, our personnel are on high alert. Precautionary measures have been further intensified. A mock civil defence drill was conducted in Karwar today. Boats operating in the sea are being checked more rigorously than on regular days,” he said.

“Patrol boats carried out inspections near Mangaluru’s old port, accompanied by a mock security operation. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and CSP are jointly monitoring maritime activity. The Coast Guard is maintaining a 24x7 patrol, with a focus on identifying foreign vessels,” he said.

Kumar added that constant patrols are being conducted in shifts and that suspicious boats arriving from other districts are being thoroughly inspected. A review meeting was also held in Malpe on Thursday.

“Four boats were penalised in recent days, and individuals deemed suspicious are being questioned as part of enhanced coastal security efforts.” the Coastal security SP said.