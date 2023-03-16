Home / India News / 'See you Anurag & Smriti': Cong MP's cryptic tweet on Rahul attending Parliament

'See you Anurag & Smriti': Cong MP's cryptic tweet on Rahul attending Parliament

ByAryan Prakash
Mar 16, 2023 10:21 AM IST

Parliament showdown: The Bharatiya Janata Party has been demanding apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend Parliament at 11 am, a cryptic tweet by a member of parliament (MP) from his party hints.

Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Today 11 am in Parliament…See you there Anurag & Smirti". The Congress leader's tweet names Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani, who have been leading the charge in demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks in the United Kingdom.

The Congress has made it clear that Rahul Gandhi will not apologise for his remarks in the UK.(ANI)
“Mr. Gandhi, Democracy is not in peril, but the Congress Party has been brought to political perish by the people of India for this very behaviour that you exhibited against the nation overseas", Union minister Smriti Irani said at a briefing yesterday.

His cabinet colleague Anurag Thakur has minced no words in attacking the Congress leader. "No matter how much help he (Gandhi) seeks from foreign friends, foreign newspapers and channels, foreign soil, foreigners can never dominate India. You have to vote here, not in England or America. "Rahul Gandhi should stop Cambridge cries and London lies and come back to Parliament and apologise to Parliament," the minister said.

Today, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju too joined the chorus in demanding apology from the Wayanad MP. “Rahul Gandhi must apologise for what he said in his London seminar. He has insulted our democracy, judiciary & nation. We must our raise voice against those who speak against our nation”, the minister said, referring to Gandhi's remarks in UK wherein he had alleged that democracy is under attack in India and there was an assault on institutions.

However, the Congress continues to remain defiant and has made it clear that Rahul Gandhi will not apologise. “It's their conspiracy to not let the Parliament run and ignore our demand for a JPC probe in the Adani issue. They don't want to discuss issues of unemployment & inflation. Earlier on numerous occasions, Modi Ji spoke against India abroad. There is no question of apologising”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Thursday, March 16, 2023
