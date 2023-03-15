'Rahul Gandhi will answer': Mallikarjun Kharge on Smriti Irani's 'hatred for PM, hatred for country' charge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Rahul Gandhi will answer to the allegations raised against him by Union minister Smriti Irani that Rahul Gandhi's hatred for PM Modi has turned into hatred for the nation. Rahul Gandhi's statements in the United Kingdom have led to a political storm with the BJP demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology for "insulting" India on foreign soil. Rahul Gandhi reached India on Wednesday amid the row over his remarks which he already defended and clarified that he never undermined the country's glory. The Congress too hammered home that criticising PM Modi, and the BJP government is not equivalent to criticising the country. On allegations against Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Wayanad MP himself will answer. (PTI)

Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference and said Rahul Gandhi's hatred for the Prime Minister is now hatred for the nation. Rahul Gandhi expressed regret that why foreign forces do not come and attack India, Smriti Irani said.

On the question of an apology, Mallikarjun Kharge made it clear that there is no question of apology as Rahul Gandhi just talked about democracy. "Rahul Ji just talked about democracy and wherever people go in debates they express their opinion so this issue is irrelevant," he added.

"In this country TV channels are being pressurised, and those who speak the truth are being put in jail so if this is not a way to end democracy in India then what else is? So there is no question of apology as he (Rahul Gandhi) only talked about democracy." Kharge said.

Rahul Gandhi in his Cambridge University speech said PM Modi is destroying the architecture of India and imposing something that the country can't absorb. He said the institutions are under attack and the opposition leaders are not allowed to speak.

The row over Rahul Gandhi's comments refuses to die down as the BJP made it an issue in the ongoing session of Parliament. PM Modi too referred to the comments recently in Karnataka as he said it is unfortunate that Indian democracy is questioned in London.

