Sena (UBT) MPs forced by Uddhav Thackeray to vote against Waqf Bill: Sanjay Nirupam

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam claimed on Friday that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray forced his party's MPs to vote against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of forcing MPs to vote against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.(Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times)

"Uddhav Thackeray called his MPs in the Lok Sabha five times, instructing them to vote against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. They (Sena-UBT members) had to vote against the bill because of the whip issued by the party," he said, reported PTI.

Also Read: Shiv Sena MP on Uddhav faction opposing Waqf bill: ‘Balasaheb would have been pained'

Nirupam stated that calls were made to seven Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT), apart from Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant and Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai.

The Sena leader's accusation comes after rival faction leader, Uddhav Thackeray, held a press conference on Thursday criticizing the BJP for “fraudulent” intentions behind the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Also Read: ‘Voted against Waqf Bill to oppose BJP’s intentions to grab land’: Uddhav Thackeray

"You are eyeing Waqf land, but temple trusts, churches, and gurudwaras, too, have land. You may be eyeing us (lands of Hindu temples) as well. The bill was brought just for land. We have opposed this sham," Thackeray had said.

BJP's Maharashtra chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule also spoke out against Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, claiming that he had abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray's vision and had opposed the bill for votes.

"Uddhav Thackeray accepted the ideology of Congress abandoning Balasaheb Thackeray's vision. He wants to do politics in view of the upcoming Mumbai Corporations elections. He will go to any extent for votes. His vote against Waqf Amendment Bill was a blunder. People of his faction want to leave the party and Shiv Sena (UBT) will have no one left in the next one year," said Bawankule.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament after heated debates between the government and the opposition.

Muslim Hridaysamrat remark on Thackeray

Nirupam also dubbed Uddhav Thackeray as the “Muslim Hridaysamrat” (king of Muslim hearts) for his opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

“Balasaheb Thackeray is known as 'Hindu Hridaysamrat' (king of Hindu hearts), but Uddhav Thackeray is now known as ‘Muslim Hridaysamrat," he said.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray on Modi govt's Waqf Amendment bill: ‘Temples trust next’

After Shiv Sena (UBT) registered their dissent in the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday questioned the party's commitment to the principles of their founding father Balasaheb Thackeray.

“I would like to ask UBT a question, they should ask their conscience whether they would have spoken the same had Balasaheb (Thackeray) been alive today. It is clear today whose ideology UBT is adopting today and opposing this Bill,” said Shinde.

"They had a golden opportunity to rectify their mistakes, rewrite their history and keep their ideology alive. But UBT bulldozed their ideology beforehand. Had Balasaheb been here today and read UBT's dissent note, he would have been pained," he added.

With PTI inputs