'BJP has accepted defeat': Akhilesh Yadav's jibe over use of 'Sengol' in new Parliament

Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over plans to use the 'Sengol' sceptre - a historic Tamil artifact signifying transfer of power between kings or rulers - when the new Parliament building is inaugurated this weekend. The ex-Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the BJP's use of the 'Sengol' indicated the party had 'accepted' defeat - a reference to next year's general election, when the saffron party will bid for an unprecedented third successive term in the face of (apparent) opposition unity.

"(The) 'Sengol' is a symbol of transfer of power (from one hand to another)… BJP seems to have accepted that the time has come to hand over power," Yadav tweeted amid a row over the sceptre and the decision to have prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the building instead of president Droupadi Murmu.

The latter has prompted a furious pushback from the opposition and nearly two dozen, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Aam Aadmi Party of Arvind Kejriwal that is in power in Delhi, have said they will boycott Sunday's ceremony.

Yadav's Samajwadi Party was one of 19 opposition outfits that issued a statement this week confirming they will all stay away from the inauguration.

"True parliamentary tradition is to give equal opportunity to everyone to hear and understand... not by ostentatious inauguration of Parliament like by BJP but by understanding basic spirit of shlokas written there. Where there is pride of power but no respect for opposition, it cannot be a true parliament..." he said.

The opposition condemned the BJP for having 'completely side-lined president Murmu' and called it a 'grave insult (and) direct assault on democracy…'

The boycott call, in turn, triggered a wave of attacks from BJP leaders, including union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh; the latter asked the opposition to 'understand the difference between a Constitutional session (of Parliament) and a social gathering', noting a session was not called.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court this afternoon junked a PIL by a lawyer seeking direction to the centre to invite Murmu, arguing that the central government's failure to do so was disrespect to the office of the President of India. The court said it is not its function look into matters such as this.

Apart from the BJP and its allies, a handful of opposition parties have confirmed their attendance on Sunday, including Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress that is in power in Andhra Pradesh.

Punjab's Akali Dal, a former BJP ally, will also attend.

Significantly, the Samajwadi Party's rival from UP - the Bahujan Samaj Party of Mayawati will attend too, though the ex-chief minister herself will not.

