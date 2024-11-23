Seraikela result 2024: Champai Soren contests against former colleague, JMM candidate Ganesh Mahali

Champai Soren, famously known as the “Kolhan Tiger”, has had a storied and eventful political career. Once a close confidant of Jharkhand's veteran leader Shibu Soren, Champai has emerged as a significant force in Jharkhand politics, holding the Seraikela seat since Jharkhand’s first assembly election in 2005. Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren. (PTI Photo)

However, his recent shift from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shaken the political dynamics in the tribal heartland.

After Hemant Soren’s arrest in January in a land grab case, Champai was elevated to the chief minister’s post, a role he held for five months. His tenure, however, ended in controversy.

Also Read: Jharkhand election results live updates

By August, Champai quit the JMM, alleging humiliation and accusing the party of deviating from its core principles, including tribal rights and opposition to Bangladeshi infiltration. Claiming he was under surveillance during his stint as CM, Champai joined the BJP shortly after his resignation, signalling a dramatic political realignment.

Champai Soren contested Seraikela seat on BJP ticket

Champai contested the Seraikela seat under the BJP banner, facing his former colleague and JMM candidate Ganesh Mahali. During a campaign rally, Union home minister Amit Shah alleged that Champai was forced out of the CMi’s office for speaking out against infiltration and championing tribal rights, adding to the political tension in the constituency.

Champai’s bid to retain his stronghold takes on added significance, as this marks his first election with the BJP after four consecutive victories with the JMM.

Jharkhand elections were held in two phases on November 13 and 20, for all 81 assembly seats. Both the JMM-led alliance and the BJP-led NDA are hopeful of victory, with exit polls predicting a possible win for the BJP.

In the 2019 assembly elections, despite a strong Modi wave, the BJP suffered a major setback, securing only 25 seats.