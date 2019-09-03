Serial burglar arrested, gold and silver worth Rs 10.42 lakh recovered

india

The recent arrest of a 50-year-old serial burglar, Salim Shaikh, who has over 30 burglary cases against him by MIDC police has led to recovery of gold and silver valuables worth Rs 10.42 lakh that he burgled from a jewelry shop in Andheri (east). Shaikh, who was arrested on August 21, is wanted in four more burglary cases in Mumbai.

According to MIDC police the complainant Utkarsh Shah, 28, is a jeweler who runs a jewellery shop in Papa industrial estate on Suren road in Andheri (east).

On August 8, Shah lodged an FIR, alleging burglary of valuables worth Rs 10.42 lakh by an unidentified man from their closed shop after opening the sliding window and breaking the cupboard and locker.

The accused is identified as Salim Shaikh, 50. Shaikh does not have a permanent residence and keeps changing his address. He had over 30 burglary cases across Mumbai and after coming out on bail has confessed that he also committed burglaries in Sakinaka, Parksite, Goregaon and Jogeshwari police stations.

Anil Koli, senior police inspector of MIDC police station said,”We started by studying the modus operandi of the burglary and description of the accused. We ascertained he is an on record criminal. We then examined the record of burglars from 40 police stations and zeroed down on the accused.”

According to Koli, Shaikh does not use mobile phone to avoid getting traced. He was arrested last week and has been remanded to judicial custody after all valuables were recovered. The police did not disclose his arrest saying they wanted to recover all the valuables from him.

