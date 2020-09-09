e-paper
Serum Institute says India trials of Covid-19 vaccine ongoing

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:10 IST
Bengaluru
AstraZeneca said it has paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.(REUTERS)
         

Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday that trials of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the country is ongoing and has not faced any issues.

“We can’t comment much on the U.K. trials,” Serum Institute said in a statement, adding “as far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all.”

