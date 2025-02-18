Session to begin on March 3, Sidda to table his 16th budget

Bengaluru: Chief minister Siddaramaiah will present the state budget for the financial year of 2025-26 on March 7. This will be his 16th budget as finance minister. Addressing concerns over inflation, Siddaramaiah acknowledged public expectations while stressing the role of both central and state governments. (ANI PHOTO)

“The assembly session will commence on March 3 with the governor addressing both houses, followed by discussions on March 4, 5, and 6. The Business Advisory Committee will determine the session’s duration,” Siddaramaiah told reporters on Monday.

After holding a pre-budget consultative meeting with farmer representatives and various departments, he assured that their concerns would be considered. “Farmer leaders and representatives of various farmers’ organisations have shared their inputs and opinions. Keeping them in mind, the budget will be prepared. We will include whatever possible within our limitations,” he said. He further emphasised that his government remained committed to protecting the interests of farmers and advancing the agriculture sector.

Addressing concerns over inflation, he acknowledged public expectations while stressing the role of both central and state governments. “Both central and state governments should work towards addressing the issue of price rise. The Central government has more responsibility in this regard. We will do whatever is possible from us,” he stated.

Siddaramaiah also criticised the Union government for not disbursing Karnataka’s share of funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). “The Union government did not release its share of funds for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Karnataka, in accordance with the speed at which the state is implementing the scheme,” he alleged.

On the issue of the recent metro fare hike, he clarified that the decision rests with the fare fixation committee. “The fare fixation committee is appointed by the Union government. Though the committee is an autonomous body, it has two representatives appointed by the Centre and one by the state government. Metro rail is by both the Centre and state. We (state) may give a proposal for fixing the fare, but the fare fixation committee decides. The committee’s chairman is also appointed by the Centre,” he explained.

Concerns have been raised over delays in payments for the Anna Bhagya and Gruha Lakshmi welfare schemes. Siddaramaiah dismissed any notion of stopping the schemes, promising swift action. “There is no question of stopping any of these schemes. If the payment of money is delayed, it will be done at the earliest. I’m not aware it is pending for a couple of months. If not paid, will ensure it is paid,” he said.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, however, launched an attack on the Congress government, accusing it of failing to fulfil its promises. “If you trust Congress, you are guaranteed a big pot of nothing. No money from Anna Bhagya for five months. Not even giving rice here. No money from Gruhalakshmi for three months. The cunning Congress Karnataka government, which deceived voters with promises of guarantees and seized power, has now given the Kannadigas a big pot of nothing,” he said.

He also criticised the state’s handling of industrial investments, alleging that several companies had withdrawn plans due to policy failures. “More than 30 companies who were ready to invest in Uttara Kannada district are being neglected by the Congress government’s policy of not providing land, leading them to turn away from the state, and the youth of Uttara Kannada district are being deprived of employment opportunities,” he said.

He also took a dig at industries minister MB Patil, accusing him of making empty promises. “Wearing suits and announcing with fanfare that investments worth ₹10 lakh crore will come at the investors’ meet, you will only get publicity but no industrial development in the state, minister MB Patil,” he remarked.

“Only if land and infrastructure necessary for investors are provided, new industries will come to the state, and jobs will be available for our young men and women,” he added.