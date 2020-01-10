e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / India News / Seven arrested in Bengal for Sujapur violence during anti-CAA strike

Seven arrested in Bengal for Sujapur violence during anti-CAA strike

Seven policemen were injured and several vehicles were damaged. Police fired rubber bullets and lobbed tear gas shells after baton charge failed to bring the situation under control. The mob comprised a few hundred people.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 01:16 IST
Sreyasi Pal
Sreyasi Pal
Hindustan Times, Murshidabad
On Wednesday afternoon, tension gripped Sujapur in the Kaliachak police station area when some strike supporters blocked NH-34 and started pelting stones at the police who tried to remove the blockade.
On Wednesday afternoon, tension gripped Sujapur in the Kaliachak police station area when some strike supporters blocked NH-34 and started pelting stones at the police who tried to remove the blockade.(Getty Images.)
         

The police in Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday arrested seven people for their alleged involvement in the violence at Sujapur during the 24-hour nation-wide general strike called by Congress and Left trade unions against the amended citizenship law.

On Wednesday afternoon, tension gripped Sujapur in the Kaliachak police station area when some strike supporters blocked NH-34 and started pelting stones at the police who tried to remove the blockade. Crude bombs were also alleged thrown. Seven policemen were injured and several vehicles were damaged. Police fired rubber bullets and lobbed tear gas shells after baton charge failed to bring the situation under control. The mob comprised a few hundred people.

Incidentally, a controversy occured when some video clips surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The videos showed some men in police uniform and carrying a rifle damaging private vehicles. At the same spot a number of cars, including two police vehicles, were also set on fire.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress leaders alleged that the men in the videos were police personnel and said the arson was staged by the government to corner the opposition. Some local people also alleged before the media that they saw a civic police volunteer vandalizing the cars.

Congress legislator from Sujapur, Isha Khan Chowdhury, called the media and showed the video shortly after the arson. “No Congress activist damaged the vehicles, police personnel committed the crime and blamed us,” Khan Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, an official of Kaliachak police station said on condition of anonymity that no action was taken against any police personnel. “We nabbed more than 23 people in connection with the violence and released 12 of them after verifying their whereabouts,” he said.

Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said, “Seven people have been arrested for damaging government property and spreading violence. We have identified the arrested people on the basis of photos and video footage.”

Rajoria said, “We have seen the video footage where some men in uniform were seen damaging vehicles. We are verifying the veracity of the clippings. Stern action will be taken if any police personnel is found to be associated with the vandalism.”

Khan Chowdhury said, “I have requested the local police and the SP not to arrest any innocent person. The SP has assured me that arrests will be made only after proper verification.”

“There are at least two videos in the public domain where police personnel can be seen damaging public and private property. However, until Thursday afternoon, no action has been taken against them,” said Khan Chowdhury.

The arrested men were identified as Amanul Haque(35), Abu Sufiyan (21), Imran Ali (38), Ashraful Sheikh (26), Md Sanaullah Haque (22), Md. Mokim Sheikh (30) and Mustafijur Rahaman (32).

tags
top news
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops: Police
Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops: Police
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news