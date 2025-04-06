Seven people die after treatment by ‘fake’ cardiologist, posing as John Camm, in Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking turn of events, seven lives were lost after a fake cardiologist allegedly treated patients at a missionary hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. An injured person being shifted to a hospital after villagers attacked police personnel in Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh. (Representative image)(PTI FILE)

As the tragedy unfolds, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped in, launching an investigation to uncover the truth behind the deadly medical malpractice.

A team of NHRC officials, led by member Priyank Kanoongo, is set to arrive in Damoh from April 7 to 9 to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

A local resident filed a complaint with the NHRC, alleging that a man named ‘Dr N John Camm’, who claimed to have foreign qualifications, was working at the hospital.

The complainant identified the accused as Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who allegedly used the name of renowned UK cardiologist Professor John Camm to deceive patients.

The complaint further added that patients died due to the incorrect treatment provided by Yadav.

In a post on X on Friday, Kanoongo shared that seven untimely deaths occurred at a missionary hospital in Damoh, where a fake doctor had been treating heart disease patients.

The complaint also pointed out that the hospital, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, had misused government funds. Following this, the National Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation.

NHRC seeks info on Damoh fake doctor case

“The investigation team of the National Human Rights Commission constituted on my orders to investigate the case will camp in Damoh from 7th April to 9th April and investigate. If any victim or any other person wants to provide information related to the case, they can meet the investigation team in Damoh,” Kanoongo said in a post on Sunday.

Deepak Tiwari, a resident of Jabalpur Naka, filed a complaint alleging that between January and February this year, several people died due to treatment by an unqualified and unauthorised doctor in the cardiology department of Damoh's Mission Hospital.

The complaint further mentioned that the person, operating under the name ‘Dr N John Camm’, had been treating patients in the hospital’s cardiology department for the past one-and-a-half months.

Damoh collector Sudhir Kochar confirmed that a complaint has been received regarding the matter and is currently under investigation. He added that further action will be taken based on the investigation's findings.