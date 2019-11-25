e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Several houses flooded, cars, bikes swept away in Bengaluru lake breach

Efforts were on to shift around 250 families badly affected by the sudden flood which also swept away several cars and two-wheelers, they said.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 09:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
A car is seen submerged in the flooded water after Hulimavu lake breached in Bengaluru on Sunday.
A car is seen submerged in the flooded water after Hulimavu lake breached in Bengaluru on Sunday.(PTI)
         

A large number of houses were inundated in Hulimavu here as water from a lake flooded the area on Sunday after its bund was damaged, officials said.

Efforts were on to shift around 250 families badly affected by the sudden flood which also swept away several cars and two-wheelers, they said.

City Mayor M Gautham Kumar said the incident occurred when some people allegedly tried to lay a pipe with the help of an earthmover and the civic body BBMP would investigate about it.

About 250 families had been affected and efforts were on to shift them to safety and provide food, he told PTI.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBPM) officials the fire and emergency services personnel were carrying out the relief work.

Pumps were deployed to flush the water out of basements of residential complexes, while efforts were on by engineers in the civic body to plug the breach, officials said.

tags
top news
Mission 180: BJP looks beyond halfway mark to win Maharashtra trust vote
Mission 180: BJP looks beyond halfway mark to win Maharashtra trust vote
Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis hold late night meet; CMO says discussed farmers’ issues
Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis hold late night meet; CMO says discussed farmers’ issues
Trump fires US navy chief over handling of SEAL case
Trump fires US navy chief over handling of SEAL case
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Indian food terrible, people pretend to like it, says US academic, sparks row
Indian food terrible, people pretend to like it, says US academic, sparks row
Ajit Pawar’s revolt could pave way for Supriya Sule’s elevation in NCP
Ajit Pawar’s revolt could pave way for Supriya Sule’s elevation in NCP
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
130 crore Indians showed national interest supreme: PM Modi on Ayodhya ruling
130 crore Indians showed national interest supreme: PM Modi on Ayodhya ruling
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News