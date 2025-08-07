Severed arm, no wages, no food: Bihar teen’s 150-km walk to escape forced labour

The family of a 15-year-old boy who reportedly walked over 150 kilometres with a severed arm to escape forced labour is pleading for immediate financial assistance as the teenager undergoes treatment at PGIMS in Haryana's Rohtak. The boy has alleged he was locked in a room, denied wages and food, and forced into labour.(Pixabay/Representative)

Originally from Bihar's Kishanganj district, the teenager alleged he was lured to work at a dairy farm in Haryana's Jind district under the promise of a ₹10,000 monthly wage, according to a PTI news agency report.

"My brother has lost his arm from the elbow...we are staying here [Rohtak] with a lot of difficulties. We will file the complaint, but first of all, we need immediate financial help to take care of my brother," said Jitender Kumar, the victim's brother, speaking to the news agency on Thursday.

Boy set off for 1,000-km journey on foot

The boy claims his injury occurred while operating a motorised fodder chopper at the dairy. Following the accident, he was allegedly given medication that left him unconscious.

He awoke in a dispensary with a minor sum of money, only to lose both it and his clothes after falling asleep again. According to his statement, a staff member then told him to leave.

With no resources or help, the teen began walking back towards Bihar - a journey of nearly 1,000 kilometres. He was eventually spotted near Tauru in Nuh district by two government school teachers, who alerted police and arranged for food and medical assistance.

Authorities said the boy's family, who work as daily wage labourers in Kaithal district, rushed to Nuh upon receiving news and took him to PGIMS, where doctors performed surgery and amputated his arm from the elbow due to the severity of the injury. His condition is now stable.

Police officials in Nuh said they considered filing a zero FIR, but the boy's family declined to pursue a case for now.

"We had considered registering a zero FIR, but the boy's family ultimately declined to pursue a case, citing financial hardship," said Krishan Kumar, Nuh police spokesperson.

An NGO involved in the case said efforts are being made to file a formal complaint. However, the family insists their immediate priority is to secure discharge from the hospital and arrange finances for the boy's care.