Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Police arrest accused who said his phone got stolen

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a man in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for allegedly issuing death threats to actor Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. (File photo)

The Bandra police station last week received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for ₹50 lakh. A case was registered by the police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the caller.

The police zeroed in on a lawyer in Chhattisgarh, named Faizan Khan.

The Raipur lawyer was summoned because the threat call was made using a phone number registered in his name. He was arrested after he didn't appear before the police.

The Mumbai police had visited Raipur and summoned Faizan Khan, who lives within the limits of the Pandri police station.

What Faizan told the media about the threat call to Shah Rukh Khan

Superintendent of Police (CSP- Civil Lines) Ajay Kumar told PTI last week that Faizan Khan said he had lost his phone and lodged a complaint at the Khamardih police station.

Faizan told the media that the threat call made from his phone number was part of a conspiracy against him.

"My phone was stolen on November 2 and I complained. I told Mumbai police about it. They interrogated me for about two hours,” he told the media.

He, however, said he had lodged a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan over a dialogue in his movie ‘Anjaam’ (1994) over reference to deer hunting.

“I hail from Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community (which is from Rajasthan) is my friend. It is in their religion to protect deer. So, if a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable. Therefore, I objected,” he said.

"Whoever has made a call from my phone, it seems intentional. I think it is a conspiracy against me," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI