Shashi Tharoor reshares Rahul Gandhi’s video on poll rigging that slammed EC, BJP: ‘Must urgently act’

In his post on X, the Thiruvananthapuram MP stressed that India’s democracy is too valuable to allow its credibility to be undermined.

“These are serious questions which must be seriously addressed in the interests of all parties & all voters. Our democracy is too precious to allow its credibility to be destroyed by incompetence, carelessness or worse, deliberate tampering,” he wrote.

At a press conference on Thursday, Gandhi made explosive allegations of a "huge criminal fraud" in the elections, claiming collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Referring to an analysis from the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, he described it as "a crime against the Constitution".

Gandhi further claimed that the "vote chori model" was being used in numerous constituencies nationwide.

He insisted that the judiciary must intervene because "the democracy that we love so much, does not exist anymore".

He added that what his party had gathered through research was "criminal evidence" and accused the Election Commission of actively destroying such proof across the country.

Tharoor’s call for action regarding Gandhi’s allegations gains importance amid recent disagreements he has had with the party’s position on several matters, including Operation Sindoor.

These differences surfaced when the government appointed Tharoor to lead a diplomatic delegation to the US and other countries to convey India’s firm zero-tolerance policy on terrorism following the Pahalgam attack on April 22.