Shatrughan Sinha's endorsement for Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo: 'Revolutionary...'

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday showered praises on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in the midst of the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra for the grand old party. The 76-year-old who was previously with the grand old party before joining Mamata Banerjee's TMC (Trinamool Congress) said the foot march was unique in its own right. "Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is revolutionary," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "His personality has become a symbol of wisdom for youth. The country has not seen any such yatra before. His aim is good amd I wish him good luck," the Trinamool MP further added.

Shatrughan Sinha was last year elected as the MP from Bengal's Asansol constituency. He had joined the TMC last year. He had earlier joined the Congress in 2019 after quitting the BJP. Sinha had been a vocal critic of the party before finally quitting it.

Meanwhile, Sinha is among many leaders and eminent faces who have endorsed the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which aims to cover over 3,500 km across the nation.

On Christmas eve, actor-politician Kamal Haasan had also joined Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort to show his support for the foot march during which the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have been targeting the BJP. On Sunday, former army chief General Deepak Kapoor and other former army officers were seen marching with Gandhi in Haryana.

The Yatra, which was launched with a view to revive Congress's connect with the masses, is set to conclude in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar later this month.

(With inputs from ANI)