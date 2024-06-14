'Sheena Bora's bones, other remains recovered by cops not traceable': CBI tells court

The bones and other remains allegedly of Sheena Bora that were recovered by the police in Raigad in Maharashtra have gone missing, the prosecution has told a Central Bureau of Investigation court that is conducting the trial in the case, PTI reported. A file photo of Sheena Bora.(File)

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly killed in April 2012, and her murder came to light in 2015, according to the police. Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora's mother, is the prime accused in the murder case and is currently out on bail.

The revelation about Sheena Bora's “remains” was made by the prosecution on Thursday during the deposition of a forensic expert doctor from state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area, according to PTI.

The court is currently recording the testimony of the forensics expert who had first examined the bones recovered by the police in 2012 from the spot where Sheena Bora's burnt body was buried.

Special public prosecutor CJ Nandode told the court the articles (bones and remains of victim's body), which were referred and examined by the witness (forensics expert), are not traceable despite diligent search, according to PTI.

Nandode further said that the prosecution wishes to examine the witness without showing her the articles as they are untraceable. The CBI court has adjourned the matter to June 27.

Sheena Bora's murder case

According to the prosecution, Indrani, together with her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, allegedly kidnapped Sheena Bora — Indrani’s daughter from a previous relationship — on April 24, 2012, from Bandra, strangulated her in a car driven by Shyamwar Rai, also an accused in the case who subsequently turned approver.

They then allegedly disposed of the body in a forest near Gagode village on Pen-Khopoli road in the neighbouring Raigad district the following day.

Although Bora’s remains were discovered by local police within days, the plot to murder her only came to light only on August 21, 2015, when the Khar police arrested Rai for another crime.

During his interrogation, Rai revealed details pertaining to Bora’s murder following which a murder case was registered and the police also apprehended Indrani and Khanna.

The CBI took over the investigation in September 2015, and arrested Indrani’s husband Peter Mukerjea, claiming that he was part of the conspiracy to kill Bora. CBI investigators said that Peter and Indrani were unhappy about Sheena’s relationship with Rahul, Peter’s son from a previous marriage.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court in May 2022.