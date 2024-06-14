 'Sheena Bora's bones, other remains recovered by cops not traceable': CBI tells court | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Sheena Bora's bones, other remains recovered by cops not traceable': CBI tells court

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 10:33 PM IST

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly killed in April 2012, and her murder came to light in 2015.

The bones and other remains allegedly of Sheena Bora that were recovered by the police in Raigad in Maharashtra have gone missing, the prosecution has told a Central Bureau of Investigation court that is conducting the trial in the case, PTI reported.

A file photo of Sheena Bora.(File)
A file photo of Sheena Bora.(File)

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly killed in April 2012, and her murder came to light in 2015, according to the police. Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora's mother, is the prime accused in the murder case and is currently out on bail.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The revelation about Sheena Bora's “remains” was made by the prosecution on Thursday during the deposition of a forensic expert doctor from state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai's Byculla area, according to PTI.

The court is currently recording the testimony of the forensics expert who had first examined the bones recovered by the police in 2012 from the spot where Sheena Bora's burnt body was buried.

Also Read | Bombay HC orders Netflix to first screen Indrani Mukerjea docu-series for CBI

Special public prosecutor CJ Nandode told the court the articles (bones and remains of victim's body), which were referred and examined by the witness (forensics expert), are not traceable despite diligent search, according to PTI.

Nandode further said that the prosecution wishes to examine the witness without showing her the articles as they are untraceable. The CBI court has adjourned the matter to June 27.

Sheena Bora's murder case

According to the prosecution, Indrani, together with her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, allegedly kidnapped Sheena Bora — Indrani’s daughter from a previous relationship — on April 24, 2012, from Bandra, strangulated her in a car driven by Shyamwar Rai, also an accused in the case who subsequently turned approver.

They then allegedly disposed of the body in a forest near Gagode village on Pen-Khopoli road in the neighbouring Raigad district the following day.

Also Read | ‘Heart was filled with empathy’: Indrani Mukerjea's Instagram post on days in Mumbai's Byculla Jail

Although Bora’s remains were discovered by local police within days, the plot to murder her only came to light only on August 21, 2015, when the Khar police arrested Rai for another crime.

During his interrogation, Rai revealed details pertaining to Bora’s murder following which a murder case was registered and the police also apprehended Indrani and Khanna.

The CBI took over the investigation in September 2015, and arrested Indrani’s husband Peter Mukerjea, claiming that he was part of the conspiracy to kill Bora. CBI investigators said that Peter and Indrani were unhappy about Sheena’s relationship with Rahul, Peter’s son from a previous marriage.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court in May 2022.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Arunachal CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 'Sheena Bora's bones, other remains recovered by cops not traceable': CBI tells court
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On