Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes ‘tukde tukde’ jibe at Opposition meet over CAA

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 11:00 IST

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at the Opposition meeting called on Monday to devise a strategy to take on the BJP-led Centre on Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Are! Ye gang to banne se pahale hi tukde-tukde ho gaya!” the BJP leader said in a tweet, taunting the Opposition over absence of six major rivals of BJP at the meeting. Chouhan attached a link on Hindustan Times’ sister publication Live Mint along with the tweet.

Aré! Ye gang to banne se pahale hi tukde-tukde ho gaya!



😂 🤣 😝 https://t.co/jFupQk4Qd3 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 14, 2020

Six key regional forces - the Trinamool Congress, the Shiv Sena, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - skipped the high-profile Opposition meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Last week, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that she would boycott the meeting to protest the violence during a 24-hour nationwide strike called by central trade unions, pointing fingers at Left and Congress supporters.

DMK’s TR Balu, a former Union minister, did not turn up for the meeting on Monday, and party officials conveyed to the Congress managers that this was over differences between the Tamil Nadu allies over local body elections in the state.

Hours before the meeting, BSP leader Mayawati took to Twitter and spoke against Rajasthan’s ruling Congress for poaching six of her legislators earlier this month. “In this situation, if the BSP joins the meeting called by the Congress, it will hurt the morale of the party supporters in Rajasthan. So, we will not join this meeting,” she said, while clarifying that her party was against CAA and NRC.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav did not confirm his party’s participation and the Shiv Sena initially maintained that it were informed about the meeting at the last stage, according to two senior Congress leaders who did not want to be named. The two Congress leaders, however, contended that the Sena, a long-time BJP ally that recently joined hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a government in Maharashtra, was informed much in advance.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party was “not invited”. “The AAP had no information about any such meeting. We were not invited,” he said.

Later, 20 parties, led by the Congress, demanded the withdrawal of the CAA, and launched an attack against the central government over slowdown in the economy. They also called on chief ministers who have announced that they will not implement a proposed all-India NRC to suspend the updating process of the National Population Register (NPR).