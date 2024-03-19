Shopkeeper thrashed for playing bhajan during azaan, 3 held in Karnataka: Cops

The Bengaluru Police have arrested three people for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper for playing a Hindu devotional song “at a high volume” at the time of azaan (the Islamic call for prayer), officers aware of the matter said on Monday. Police said three men — Suleman, Shahnawaz, and Rohit, were arrested based on Kumar’s complaint.

According to the complainant Mukesh Kumar (32), he was playing a bhajan at his mobile shop in Nagarathpet when a group of men asked him to lower the volume, citing disturbance at a nearby mosque.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“At around 6:15pm, I was playing a bhajan in my shop when four-five people came and threatened me to lower the volume, saying that it was time for azaan. I told them there was still some time left [for azaan]. One of them then grabbed my neck, and they all beat me together,” he said.

Police said three men — Suleman, Shahnawaz, and Rohit, were arrested based on Kumar’s complaint.

“Based on his complaint, we have registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) against the assailants,” Halasuru gate police inspector Hanumath Bhajantri said

Meanwhile, the police have started a search for the remaining accused, he added.

Reacting to the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned the attack, denouncing it as an assault on communal harmony. “The peaceful coexistence of diverse communities is being threatened by the Karnataka Congress government, which is transforming into a Taliban-like regime. Mukesh, a Hindu youth, was viciously assaulted by fanatic miscreants simply for playing devotional songs during evening prayers,” a BJP spokesperson stated.

The BJP criticised the alleged reluctance of the police to take prompt action against the perpetrators, insinuating political interference. “Despite Mukesh’s complaint, the police seemed hesitant to take action, indicating the sinister influence of the Siddaramaiah-led government. If the authorities fail to swiftly apprehend the culprits, they will face fierce opposition,” it read.

The state BJP unit took to social media to express their outrage over the incident, warning of repercussions if the perpetrators are not swiftly brought to justice. “The government must ensure that the fanatical assailants are apprehended without delay. Failure to do so will be met with staunch resistance,” the BJP tweeted. BJP Lok Sabha candidate Tejasvi Surya visited the shopkeeper and urged Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda to order a probe in an unbiased and professional manner and apprehend all the remaining accused by Tuesday morning.