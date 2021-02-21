'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray address
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday virtually addressed the people of the state on the Covid-19 situation.
Maharashtra, which is one of the top contributors to the active coronavirus caseload of India, recorded 6,971 new cases on Sunday, taking the statewide tally past 2.1 million.
Its capital Mumbai has also been recording a spike in daily coronavirus cases since the past few weeks. The city on Sunday recorded 921 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths. The total number Covid-19 caseload in Mumbai stands at 3.19 lakh.
Thackeray urged the citizens to be more responsible and adhere to the Covid safety protocol to fight the pandemic. "We will soon complete one year of corona after the first infection was found in March," Thackeray began his speech with noting the one year since the pandemic hit India.
Here are the top quotes from his address:
> "This is a war against virus, it's like a world war. Mask is an effective shield to protect ourselves from the virus."
> "Lackluster approach by people had cost us dear," Thackeray said while talking about the need to impose lockdown due to the irresponsible behavior of people against the pandemic. "Nobody likes lockdown. But we will have to follow some restrictions," he added.
Also Read | 'Second wave knocking on our door': CM Uddhav Thackeray on fresh Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra
> "We could contain the epidemic because of the sacrifice and hard work of the frontline workers and healthcare workers," the chief minister said, crediting the frontline workers for the fight against the coronavirus.
> Noting the spike on Covid-19 cases in Amravati, he said the number is high as it was during the peak of the pandemic. "We have imposed lockdown in Amravati and other districts from Monday evening," he reiterated.
> Urging the citizens to be more responsible he said, "We should implement 'I am responsible' drive for self discipline." The chief minister put it on the people to adhere to the safety norms or "We will have to impose strictest lockdown".
Also Read | Washington taps pastors to overcome racial divide on Covid-19 vaccine
> "Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you," Thackeray said. "The decision will be taken in the next eight days, after reviewing the situation in the state," he added while saying that the imposition of lockdown and restrictions will all depend on people of Maharashtra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In poll-bound Bengal, TMC govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Re 1
- The TMC held three big roadshows in Kolkata on Sunday in protest against hike in fuel prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence
- India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls
- The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls: Over 81% polling recorded in final phase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Government well aware of fiscal management': FM Nirmala Sitaraman
- The finance minister said this year's Union budget was about setting the path for the next decade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, UP govt working for big business houses’ welfare: Priyanka Gandhi
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of taking cover under the National Green Tribunal’s orders to provide benefits to the mining mafia and big industrialists to exploit natural resources.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal withdraws criminal cases against TMC’s ally, Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung
- The process of withdrawal of the cases against him, his supporters and GJM general secretary Roshan Giri has started, said lawyers in Darjeeling.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social gatherings banned, special drive to be launched: Maharashtra under curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If you skip vaccine now': Punjab minister's warning amid rising Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China to fix pending LAC issues in 'steady manner', says joint statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress govt in Puducherry faces exit as 2 more MLAs quit ahead of floor test
- If all ruling and opposition MLAs are present in the assembly for the floor test on Monday, the Congress government will lose as it will get only 12 votes in the 33-member House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Second wave knocking on our door': Maha CM on fresh Covid-19 surge in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox