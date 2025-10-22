Siddaramaiah ‘in final phase of political life’: Son pitches a successor to Karnataka CM

Further fueling questions around the Congress government leadership in Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra has now pitched minister Satish Jarkiholi as a possible successor to his father — in effect challenging the narrative that DK Shivakumar is the only alternative or successor. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has said repeatedly that he will complete his five-year tenure that is due to end in 2028. (File Photo)

Jarkiholi, 63, should be mentored by Siddaramaiah, 77, who is in the final phase of his political career, Yathindra, member of the upper house of the Karnataka legislature, said at an event in Belagavi on October 21, Public TV and other outlets reported. Earlier, amid theories that deputy CM Shivakumar, 63, may get a promotion, Yathindra Siddaramaiah had also stressed three days ago that his father will remain the CM for a complete five-year tenure until 2028.

At Belagavi, speaking in Kannada, Yathindra reportedly said, “My father is now in the final phase of his political life, at the end stage of his political career. At such a time, we need a leader who can guide those who hold rational and progressive ideologies, and take charge of the leadership. Mr Jarkiholi will take on that responsibility. I believe that he will lead us as a model for all politicians and young leaders who believe in the ideology of the Congress party. Therefore, it is very difficult to find a leader with such integrity and principle. I request that Mr Jarkiholi continue the work he is doing.” Jarkiholi was at the event too.

This essentially means Jarkiholi, who is considered to be in the Siddaramaiah camp, is being presented as the alternative for succession whenever it takes place,

Shivakumar has, meanwhile, been emphasising publicly that he is in no hurry to be elevated to the top post. Siddaramaiah has repeatedly had to deny reports that he would quit as CM.

The latest speculation about DKS started after Congress MP LR Shivarame Gowda spoke about it. "There's no doubt about Shivakumar eventually becoming chief minister, but the final decision rests with the high command. They understand how to manage the party and balance both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. In the end, hard work always pays off," Gowda had said.

"I will be the chief minister for a full five-year term," Siddaramaiah then told reporters.

His son Yathindra Siddaramaiah also said in reply to a question in Tumkur on Saturday: “There is talk that ‘there will be a change of CM after the Bihar elections’. All that is false. If there is any change, the decision will be taken by the party high command and the MLAs. I am confident that Siddaramaiah will complete five years.”

Satish Jarkiholi is currently minister for the public works department in the Karnataka government.

“He is the only leader who embodies all the qualities — a rational and progressive leader — that we need now,” Yathindra has said of him.