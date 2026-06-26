Six decades old & irreplaceable: Why Cheetah, Cheetal & Chetak continue to fly

The Indian Army's Cheetal helicopters have kept flying daily sorties over Ladakh's high passes and the Siachen glacier even as investigators probe a suspected transmission failure that may have brought one of them down near Leh's Tangtse on May 20. Two pilots and a Major General survived with minor injuries. The Cheetah helicopter in Ladakh in 1996 (HT Archive)

HT reported on Friday that officials say the Army will identify the exact component before corrective steps are ordered.

The crash and the decision to keep the rest of the fleet airborne through the inquiry appears to be an extension of a dilemma that has shadowed the forces for decades.

India's Cheetah, Chetak and Cheetal helicopters – ageing and due to be replaced for decades, remain the mainstay of forces' observation and transportation needs in some of the high-altitude areas they serve.

The Army's far heavier Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv cannot be used for front-line duty in the Ladakh mountains, leaving the lighter Cheetals (maximum takeoff weight 1,950 kg) — prized for their power-to-weight ratio — as the default choice for the Leh-based HQ 14 Corps, which alone operates around 25 of them.

Also read: Indian Army’s Cheetal helicopters keep flying in Ladakh amid failure probe

From a French design to India's workhorses The Chetak (2,200kg) is a licence-built version of the French Aérospatiale SA 316B Alouette III. And the Cheetah was derived from Aérospatiale SA 315B Lama.

The Lama was engineered specifically for 'hot and high' conditions by combining the lighter airframe of the Alouette II to the more powerful engine and rotor of Alouette III. This was done after the Indian forces found that the standard Alouette III could not perform reliably enough in the Himalayas.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed an agreement with the French firm Sud-Aviation — now part of Airbus — to manufacture the Chetak around 1962, eight years before it partnered with Aerospatiale in 1970 to produce the Cheetah.

The first entirely built in India Cheetah was delivered in 1976-77. HAL has, between the two types, licence-produced 625 Cheetah and Chetak helicopters for the Air Force, Navy, Army, Coast Guard, state governments, civilian operators and export customers, though it no longer builds new ones and is now limited to carrying out maintenance and repairs of the machines.

The company later developed the Cheetal — a mid-life upgrade fitted with the powerful, fuel-efficient TM333-2M2 engine and an automatic back-up engine control system. The Cheetal project began about 25 years ago specifically to enhance high-altitude performance, improve maintainability and provide safer, more reliable operations as the original Cheetahs aged.