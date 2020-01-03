e-paper
Six fall ill after toxic gas leak in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai steel plant

All the six persons were rushed to the Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Hospital & Research Centre Bhilai and their condition is said to be out of danger.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2020 16:14 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Six employees fell ill after inhaling toxic gas leaked in the Bhilai plant of the Steel Authority of India Ltd in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. (Representative Image)
Six employees fell ill after inhaling toxic gas leaked in the Bhilai plant of the Steel Authority of India Ltd in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
         

Six employees fell ill after inhaling toxic gas leaked in the Bhilai plant of the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

All the six persons were rushed to the Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Hospital & Research Centre Bhilai and their condition is said to be out of danger.

As per the statement issued by the Bhilai plant, the incident occurred in the blast furnace number 8 and now everything is under control.

“Owing to material slippage inside the blast furnace no 8, pressure increased inside the furnace and got released through the drain pot of hydraulic U seal that is installed for such purposes. One loco operator and two shunting staff, who were inside the locomotive that was positioned below the U seal, got affected by the release of gas,” the statement read.

The release further said that the leakage of gas was later stopped and the situation was brought under control.

The affected employees were identified as Abhishek Anand, K Nagraj, Balkrishna, Santosh Kumar and Kalidas, all belonging to RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) and Deputy General Manager of the plant Rajesh Kumar.

