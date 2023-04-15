Home / India News / Three children among 6 killed in accident in Karnataka’s Kodagu

Three children among 6 killed in accident in Karnataka’s Kodagu

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru
Apr 15, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Six people, including three children, were killed and two were injured grievously after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a government bus at Sampaje Gate in Kodagu district on Friday.

The accident took place at Karnataka’s Kodagu district. (HT archives)
They were going on a pilgrimage from Maddur in Mandya district to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district when their vehicle was involved in the accident with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, car driver Kumar (35), his wife Sheela (29) and a child \died on the spot. Yashas Gowda (13), Priyanka (48) and Manasvi (8) died while on way to Sullia hospital.

“ Manjunath (65) and B L Gowda (7) have been shifted to government hospital in Sullia. Manjunath sustained head injuries and battling for life, Gowda is out of danger,” Kodagu SP K Ramarajan said. A case has been registered at Madikeri rural police station against driver Kumar under IPC section 304 A ( causing death due to rash and negligent act ), he said. All the passengers boarded the car from Yeshawanthapura Bengaluru at 6 am for the pilgrimage. The deceased are natives of Kirugavalu in Mandya district and were settled in Bengaluru, he added

“The head-on collision was caused due to negligence of the car driver. The bus was going on a correct path while car driver crossed the middle lane and rammed into the bus coming from opposite direction,” said Vinod, a villager.

