Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Six techies held for drug use at Hyderabad farmhouse party

PTI |
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 09:52 pm IST

Six IT workers were held after a drug raid at a Hyderabad farmhouse party. LSD, hashish, liquor, and cars were seized. Two others, including the host, fled.

Six IT professionals were arrested for alleged drug consumption at a birthday party at a farmhouse near Hyderabad, officials from the Excise Department said on Sunday.

All attendees were tested using drug detection kits and were found positive for drug consumption.(Pexel)
All attendees were tested using drug detection kits and were found positive for drug consumption.(Pexel)

Acting on specific intelligence, the Excise State Task Force (STF) raided the farmhouse in Chevella on Saturday night and seized LSD blots, 20.21 grams of hashish, liquor bottles, and three cars, according to an official release.

All attendees were tested using drug detection kits and were found positive for drug consumption, it said.

Also Read: 2 foreigners held in Delhi for drug peddling, confess to overstaying in India

Six individuals, all employed in the IT sector, were taken into custody.

Two others, including the owner of the farmhouse, are absconding.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Six techies held for drug use at Hyderabad farmhouse party
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On