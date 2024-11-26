‘Slum tourism vs Governance’: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's pitch ahead of 2025 Delhi polls

With Delhi Assembly elections 2025 approaching, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of indulging in "slum tourism." AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during the party's foundation day event, at AAP party headquarters in New Delhi.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a gathering to mark Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s foundation day, which coincides with India's Constitution Day, Kejriwal touted his party’s governance model as a blueprint for the country, contrasting it with the BJP's “political tactic of focusing on photo-ops in Delhi’s slums”.

"Just like people go on vacations to places like Goa, BJP leaders go on "slum tourism. Today evening, some BJP leaders will go and stay in slum areas. This is a mockery of poverty," said Kejriwal.

The AAP convenor further added that he spent 10 years of his life in slums and urged slum dwellers to be aware of BJP's politics as “they can demolish their homes with bulldozers in the future”.

Kejriwal urges AAP leaders to invite sanitation workers to tea

Kejriwal also urged party MLAs and leaders to invite sanitation workers to their homes for tea.

"I am inviting the sanitation workers from the New Delhi area to my house tomorrow for tea. From the day after tomorrow, all MLAs and councillors should invite them to their homes. Visiting their homes is easy, but it is important to invite them to our homes," he said.

Kejriwal on AAP's Foundation Day

The AAP supremo congratulated the country on its Constitution Day adding that the birth of a new party on the same day was no mere coincidence.

"It seems as if a higher power recognised the threats to our Constitution and chose AAP to protect it. The name Aam Aadmi Party embodies its mission—championing the rights and needs of ordinary citizens," Kejriwal added.

"God provided us with the broom as our election symbol, a tool for cleansing our nation. While raising the broom may stir up some dust and challenges, our most significant achievement is the governance model we have created for our country," he concluded.