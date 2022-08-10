Smartacus 2022: Success of ClassAct 2022 brings you yet another thrilling quiz

Quizzing is a universally accepted form of edutainment for school students, and to keep their curiosity growing HT School presents Smartacus 2022: The Hindustan Times National Interschool Quiz.

Being true to its mission of offering a learning playground to the student community, HT School made a foray into the quizzing arena in January this year with ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz (RDQ). It was officially declared by the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records as the record holder for ‘Maximum Participation in an Online School Quiz’.

Inspired by the record-setting success of RDQ, HT School is back with another milestone quizzing event: Smartacus 2022, The Hindustan Times National Interschool Quiz. The selection round will kick off on August 15 between 2pm and 3pm when the country would be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. Registrations are open till August 14 at https://htschool.hindustantimes.com/smartacus.

Also Read| Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with Smartacus 2022: Details here on HT interschool quiz

Like RDQ, Smartacus will be hosted by two of the finest quizmasters of the country, Dr Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar.

“I’m looking forward to the ultimate battle of the brains in Smartacus 2022. These kids never fail to surprise me. The quiz is not all about learning by rote or memorizing facts, it's more a fun quiz that spans to traverse a wide range of topics from stars in the sky to YouTube stars. We want the kids to enjoy the experience,” said Mudaliar.

Dr Jayakumar is equally enthusiastic. He said, “I am eager to meet India's best brains in Smartacus 2022. It's more a love for bubbling students with an appetite for knowledge, I suppose. I would encourage kids to look beyond what is presented to them, like newspaper headlines and school textbooks. Look, think, learn, and grow.”

Smartacus 2022 at a glance

It is an all-India online quizzing event for Indian students of grades 5 to 12. It is also open to children studying in Indian schools overseas. Smartacus 2022 will be conducted across four zones — North, South, East, and West — with representation from all Indian states and Union territories. The quiz will cover topics, including history, geography, sports, language and literature, science and arts, entertainment, culture, lifestyle and last but not the least - general knowledge.

Smartacus 2022 will be completed in five rounds — Selection, Prelims, Semi-finals, Finals and the Quizzer of the Year. HT School will reward winners at each stage of the quiz. They stand a chance to win prizes worth more than ₹4 lakh, while the winning school will be awarded an enviable trophy. All contestants will also be rewarded with digital certificates of participation. However, the major draw is the world record attempt with multiple record books in attendance.

The selection round will be individual, wherein students of grades 5 to 12 will compete asynchronously on the Quizizz Platform. It will comprise 60 questions, including multiple-choice and type-in formats.

After the selection round, 16 top-performing schools from each zone will be invited to participate in the Preliminary round based on the scores of their individual participants. The invited schools will create a team of 5 to compete in the Preliminary round, which will follow a knockout format.

Out of the 64 schools battling it out in the preliminary round, four (one from each zone) will make it to the semi-finals. The finale will see the top two schools vying for the champion’s trophy and exciting prizes. The finale will be followed by the Quizzer of the Year contest in which 20 students from the 4 Semi-finalist teams will compete for the most coveted award for quizzers. The Quizzer of the Year contest will take place asynchronously on the Quizizz Platform.

Looking back at ClassAct 2022

This international online quiz was a unique opportunity for young quizzers of grades 1 to 12, making them a part of the history that was created. It saw massive student participation from 32 countries across five continents in its preliminary round on January 23 and concluded with a thumping success in the grand finale on January 26. ClassAct 2022 witnessed 50,611 registrations and 19,625 participants in the preliminary round.

In India, the highest number of registrations were from Delhi. On the global front, maximum number of registrations were from the United Arab Emirates, United States, Singapore, United Kingdom and Nepal. Countries from where significant registration numbers were witnessed are Canada, Indonesia, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Belgium.

One significant aspect of this milestone quiz contest was the fact that the Preliminary round saw more participation from women than men, a rare scenario in India. Around 60 per cent of the registered students were girls, while the percentage of boys was slightly above 40.

ClassAct 2022 declared 80 winners who won Amazon gift vouchers worth ₹1.5 lakh. Additionally, all participants received a participation certificate from Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail