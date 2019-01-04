Smriti Irani lands in Rahul Gandhi’s turf Amethi, fires fresh salvo

In a first since 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Union minister Smriti Irani and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have their public engagements in Amethi the same day on Friday. As she headed to Amethi, Irani took a swipe at Gandhi.

Irani cited a newspaper report claiming that Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper deal, wrote to AgustaWestland CEO Giuseppe Orsi about what transpired in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security or the CCS during UPA rule. Michel reportedly sent this dispatch in July 2009.

Irani posted this report on Twitter with comment: “Rome” aur RaGa ki kahaani!

The BJP has been alleging that the Gandhi family had a role in AgustaWestland chopper scam. Michel was extradited to India from UAE last month. He is being questioned by Indian agencies in connection with the VVIP chopper deal.

Irani is on a day-long visit to Amethi while Rahul Gandhi would also be visiting the parliamentary constituency later in the day. Smriti Irani is attending a function for distribution of blankets to poor people. Irani will also lay foundation stone for a school in Amethi.

Gandhi is expected to arrive in Amethi in the evening after attending Parliament session where Rafale deal continues to dominate the proceedings in the Lok Sabha. By the time Gandhi arrives in Amethi, Irani is likely to be on her way to Lucknow.

The Congress president is the sitting MP from Amethi. Irani contested from this seat against Gandhi in 2014. Irani has been visiting Amethi regularly since 2014 Lok Sabha election. The BJP is likely to field her from Amethi in the next parliamentary polls as well.

This is the first time since 2014 Lok Sabha polls that Irani and Gandhi are in Amethi the same day. During his visit to Amethi, Gandhi is scheduled to attend several public meetings today and tomorrow morning.

Gandhi will take part in the oath-taking ceremony of the Gauriganj Zila Adhivakta Sangh and also inaugurate the Adhivakta Bhawan, which was built out of the MPLAD funds.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:37 IST