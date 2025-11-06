Internet abuzz with 999+ Delhi AQI pics. What do monitors show?

Amid rising air pollution concerns in the national capital, social media is abuzz with screenshots claiming that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and its surrounding areas has reached 999 and above. Viral screenshots on social media claimed that AQI in Delhi shot up to 999.

These screenshots seem to be old. They have been circulating on social media since Diwali, when firecrackers were burst, considered a big cause of the AQI spike in Delhi every year.

Even as people claim that the AQI has shot up to 999, these assertions are not supported by official data from monitoring stations.

“AQI jumps to 999 from 194 in Delhi due to Diwali firecrackers. It's more than 999 but this meter could measure up to 999 only,” one of the posts on X read. The user had shared a video from Diwali celebrations, when people were bursting crackers outside.

The clip shows a person holding a device that purportedly records the AQI shooting up to 999 when taken outside to the balcony. “In 1900 AQI, it's equivalent to smoking 100 cigerettes per day [sic],” the user further wrote.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj later shared the same clip, alleging the BJP-led Delhi government was purposely hiding actual AQI data from the public. “AQI exceeding 999. The government is hiding AQI data, but people's own pollution monitoring devices are showing the truth. Someone sent this video. The question is, why does the government want people to fall ill?” Bharadwaj wrote.