Sohrabuddin encounter case: CBI court to deliver verdict December 21

A special CBI court in Mumbai will pronounce its judgment in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case on December 21.

Shaikh, a gangster with alleged terror links, and his wife Kausar Bi were killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Gujarat Police in November 2005. His aide Tulsiram Prajapati was killed in another ‘fake’ encounter by the Gujarat and Rajasthan police in December 2006.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a case against 38 people, including then Gujarat home minister (and now BJP chief Amit Shah) and senior police officials from Gujarat and Rajasthan. However, the special court in Mumbai, where the case was shifted from Gujarat following a Supreme Court order, had discharged 15 of them, including Amit Shah and senior police officers like Gujarat anti-terror squad chief DG Vanzara.

The Bombay high court had later upheld the discharge of Vanzara and four other police officers, rejecting the plea of Sheikh’s brother Rubabuddin.

