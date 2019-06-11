Soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K’s Poonch

A soldier was killed when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence official said on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the incident took place about about 5 p.m. on Monday.

“In the incident, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. He was from Khagaria district in Bihar,” Anand added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 15:53 IST