Soldier shoots himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

An Army personnel took his own life with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, news agency PTI reported citing officials. The police suspect it may be a suicide but the reason behind his decision remains unknown at this time. (File)

The police suspect it may be a suicide.

Havaldar Indesh Kumar was on sentry duty at his camp in Anjanwali village, Manjakote area, when he fatally shot himself late Tuesday, officials stated.

The reason behind his decision remains unknown at this time. Authorities have initiated inquest proceedings into the incident, the officials added.

Earlier this week, on Sunday morning, a suspected case of fratricide and suicide occurred in the Rehambal area of Udhampur district, when a head constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police shot his colleague before turning the weapon on himself.

The victims were identified as head constable Malik and constable (driver) Manjeet Singh.

According to Udhampur's Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Nagpure, the incident took place at 6:30 am. The two officers were traveling from Sopore to the STC training center in Talwara when the shooting occurred. "Police officers have reached the spot. As per initial investigation, it has been established that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident. Two police personnel have died. The third cop is safe," Nagpure confirmed.

The vehicle (JK05E-4703) was being driven by constable Manjeet Singh from Sopore to STC Talwara Reasi, accompanied by constable Harmeet Singh and head constable Malik. When the vehicle reached near Kali Mata Mandir in Rehambal, head constable Malik opened fire on driver Manjeet Singh after a heated argument over an undisclosed issue.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).)