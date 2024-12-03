'Something was oozing out…': 12-year-old student dies under mysterious circumstances in Delhi School

In a horrific incident, a 12-year-old sixth grad student died under suspicious circumstances at a private school in southwest Delhi on Tuesday. According to police, the victim has been identified as Prince, a resident of Kudumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar. According to police, the victim has been identified as 12-year-old Prince.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the investigators suspect that he might have died because of a seizure; however, the family alleges foul play, claiming that Prince was beaten by a classmate.

What exactly happened?

According to the police, the parents of the child received information from Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj at around 9.30 am, stating that Prince had been brought in dead.

Upon investigation and inspection of the body, it was noted that there were no visible injuries, but some foam-like substance was oozing from his mouth, according to a police statement.

Doctors initially suggested that the boy might have suffered from a convulsion-related condition, but an inquest is currently underway.

Prince's father, Sagar, a sewer line worker in Vasant Vihar Society, stated that his son had no medical history and was completely healthy when he dropped him off at school.

"My son was fit and had no history of seizures. He played football, participating in inter-school tournaments and winning several medals,” Sagar told PTI, adding that “something is fishy about the school's and police's explanation."

As the probe continues, the police said they are interrogating students and teachers at the school, and necessary legal actions will be taken based on the findings.

He claimed that some students informed them that Prince had a fight with a classmate and then collapsed. School teachers allegedly took him to the hospital afterwards.

Prince was initially taken to Holy Angels Hospital and later referred to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared dead. There has been no comment from the school regarding the situation.