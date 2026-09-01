‘Sonam Wangchuk praised us, viral clip shows only 1%’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on ‘not saints’ remark

Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday reacted to Sonam Wangchuk's remarks on the CJP founding members, saying that the activist had praised them. The CJP convenor said that while Wangchuk had not been certain about their future ambitions, he himself could not be sure about it. (PTI)

Dipke told Dilli Tak that “99 per cent” of what Wangchuk had said about the CJP had been “edited out” of the viral clip being circulated on social media, adding that only “1 per cent” of his remarks were being highlighted.

Dipke further backed Wangchuk's remarks wherein the activist said he did not know what the CJP members might do in the future. The CJP founder said the activist had a “fair point”, highlighting that he himself does not know what someone's future holds.

Wangchuk was a part of the CJP protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET, wherein the activist went on a hunger strike for 26 days. The activist ended his fast at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after receiving written assurances from the government.

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What did Dipke say on the video? When asked about the clip, Dipke said that Wangchuk had praised him and CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, but those were not being shown in the viral video.

“Maybe you did not watch the complete video. He (Wangchuk) was asked what he thinks about Abhijeet, Ashutosh and Saurav – “Do they have any ambitions or will they become corrupt in the future?” Sonam sir has said in the video – which is being edited and circulated – that the three of them are skilled, very good leaders and are not corrupt till now. They have conducted the campaign very honestly. And he was praising us,” Dipke said.