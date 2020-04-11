Sonia Gandhi tells Congress state units to keep eye on govt relief work, ensure PPE supply

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 04:23 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday asked her party’s state leaders to play an active role in the fight against Covid-19. She wanted them to reach out to as many people in distress as they can and assess the government’s work in containing the pandemic.

Interacting with Congress state unit chiefs through video-conferencing for over three hours, Gandhi asked them to regularly update her on the party’s relief works.

She hoped that the Centre would come out with a plan to help the poor, farmers and labourers who were suffering the most due the lockdown.

She urged her party to ensure that reliable and free testing mechanisms were ramped up and also that steady and sufficient supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) reached those at most risk of infection.

For their part, some state units pointed out that certain governments were deliberately obstructing and preventing Congress workers from carrying out the necessary relief measures

‘save indian jobs in US’

The Congress Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impress upon the United States to prevent job losses of Indians holding H-1B visas.“After compromising the ‘India First’ policy in the HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) drug, the government is again failing to secure the safety and livelihood of Indians in the US,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said. “Time for the PM to ensure that our soft power of ‘Namaste Trump’ converts into fair treatment of H-1B visa holders.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed accredited social health activists, auxiliary nurse and midwives and anganwadi workers for being at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus.