'End social media influence on electoral politics': Sonia Gandhi in Parliament

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday called attention to the growing danger of social media giants being used to threaten democracy. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, she said: "Global companies like Facebook and Twitter are used increasingly to shape political narratives by leaders, parties and their proxies." She added that it "shows the connivance of the ruling establishment with these social media platforms to set political narratives, which is not helpful for democracy and the democratic structure."

Despite being interrupted by MPs from other parties, the Congress leader urged the government to "put an end to systematic influence and interference of Facebook and other social media giants in electoral politics of the world's largest democracy." She further stressed on protecting the country's democracy and social harmony.

I urge the Govt to put an end to the systematic influence & interference of Facebook & other SM giants in the electoral politics of world's largest democracy.



We need to protect our democracy & social harmony regardless of who is in power.



Sonia Gandhi also focused on social media giants providing a level playing field to all parties, saying, "It has repeatedly come to public notice that global social media companies aren't providing a level playing field to all parties."

According to her, young and old minds are being filled with hate through emotionally charged disinformation or fake news. "The proxy advertising companies like Facebook and other social media giants are aware of it and are profiting from it," she said.

Making a Zero Hour submission in the Lok Sabha, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Facebook was 'worse for democracy'. Sharing several reports on Twitter accusing FB of helping the ruling party reach out to voters, he wrote "Meta-worse for democracy."

He also referred to a report published in Al Jazeera and The Reporters' Collective claiming that Facebook had offered BJP cheaper deals for election advertisements as compared to other political parties.

