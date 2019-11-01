e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Sonia Gandhi to take a call on next Haryana CLP leader

Of the total 31 Congress MLAs, 24 belong to the Hooda camp. The remaining were nominated to contest the October 21 assembly elections at the behest of Kumari Selja and former Haryana unit chief Ashok Tanwar

india Updated: Nov 02, 2019 04:00 IST
Rajesh Moudgil
Rajesh Moudgil
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Congress President Sonia Gandhi to decide who will lead the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).
Congress President Sonia Gandhi to decide who will lead the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).(PTI Photo)
         

Haryana Congress MLAs on Friday mandated party chief Sonia Gandhi to decide who will lead the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) amid an evident push by some of them, loyalists of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, that they be heard before a final decision is made.

Beside state leaders, the party’s state in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad and central observer Madhusudan Mistry also attended a CLP meeting that began with Congress’s Haryana president Kumari Selja moving a resolution unanimously authorising Gandhi to choose the CLP leader. The resolution was seconded by former CLP leaders Kiran Choudhry and Hooda.

It was at this point that several MLAs including Geeta Bhukkal and B B Batra, who belong to the Hooda camp, asked Mistry to find out the preference of all the MLAs prior to a final decision.

Of the total 31 Congress MLAs, 24 belong to the Hooda camp. The remaining were nominated to contest the October 21 assembly elections at the behest of Kumari Selja and former Haryana unit chief Ashok Tanwar

Conceding the demand, Mistry subsequently met all Congress legislators separately to inquire about their choice for the post of CLP leader.

“It is the party’s tradition to authorise the Central leadership to take a final call on the Congress legislative party leader,” Selja said.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 23:55 IST

tags
top news
Curbs reimposed as violence marks J&K’s first day as Union Territory
Curbs reimposed as violence marks J&K’s first day as Union Territory
BJP faces pressure to repeat 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Jharkhand polls
BJP faces pressure to repeat 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Jharkhand polls
US: Pak failed to stop LeT, JeM funds, recruiting
US: Pak failed to stop LeT, JeM funds, recruiting
Differing voices in Congress on support to Sena
Differing voices in Congress on support to Sena
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
GST collections fall 5.3% to Rs 95,380 cr
GST collections fall 5.3% to Rs 95,380 cr
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News