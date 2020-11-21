e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sore over inaction on land issue grievance, Odisha youth sets tehsil office afire

Sore over inaction on land issue grievance, Odisha youth sets tehsil office afire

In his Facebook live video, the youth kept on ranting about the injustice done to him by the Tehsil officials over a person encroaching his land.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 10:06 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
File photo: Image for representation.
File photo: Image for representation. (HT photo)
         

Frustrated over his attempts of removing encroachment over his land, a youth in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Friday torched a Tehsil office gutting valuable land documents.

Officials said a man named Rajiv Kisan of Tileimal village on Friday morning reached the tehsil office of Rengali in autorickshaw carrying diesel in plastic cans. “The watchman was sweeping the office when the youth sprinkled diesel inside the office and set fire to it before anyone could react. In no time several files were up in smoke,” said Rengali tehsildar Sunil Meher.

The man then went live on Facebook showing the tehsil office in fire which soon attracted the attention of other officials. In his Facebook live video, the youth kept on ranting about the injustice done to him by the Tehsil officials over a person encroaching his land.

Also read: Tracking the coronavirus pandemic - First signs of a 2nd wave

“When I came to the office, several rooms were burning and files were already gutted. I informed the fire brigade,” said Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Meher. “Our staff caught hold the youth. He has been arrested by the police,” he added.

The tehsildar said the quantum of loss is yet to be ascertained but the record room containing the digitised land documents is safe.

Sources said the youth was upset over his land being encroached by another man and he had lodged a complaint in the tehsil office several times.

tags
top news
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
India reports 46,232 new Covid-19 cases, 564 deaths
India reports 46,232 new Covid-19 cases, 564 deaths
As some countries rush to buy Covid-19 vaccine in advance, will others be left out?
As some countries rush to buy Covid-19 vaccine in advance, will others be left out?
Central Kabul struck by barrage of rocket fire
Central Kabul struck by barrage of rocket fire
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Covid-19: Concerns rise over Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble
Covid-19: Concerns rise over Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In