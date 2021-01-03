Sourav Ganguly stable, had dinner hours after coronary angiography

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 09:00 IST

Former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, 48, was stable and had a light dinner hours after undergoing coronary angiography at 3 pm on Saturday at a private hospital in Kolkata, where he was detected with three blocked arteries.

The authorities at Woodlands Hospital said around midnight on Saturday that percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCS) and stenting in his right coronary artery was done through the radial route.

Revasculation to the left anterior descending artery and obtuse marginal artery will be done later. Doctors will decide on Monday how to treat these. The authorities said there is a history of heart disease in Ganguly’s family.

Ganguly, recognized as India’s one of the finest captains, was working out at the gym in his home when he felt unwell and dizzy around 11 am.

Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands, said in a statement on Saturday midnight that Ganguly arrived at the emergency department around 1 pm. He had discomfort in the chest and had vomited while working out.

The ECG report showed acute inferolateral wall myocardial infarction and echocardiography pointed at mild inferior wall hypokinesia. Ganguly tested negative for Covid-19.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a number of cabinet ministers rushed to the hospital to visit Ganguly in the evening.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also inquired about Ganguly’s health. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said Union home minister Amit Shah told state BJP leaders that the Centre would make available all facilities required for Ganguly’s treatment.

Ganguly is the most prominent public figure whose name has been making the rounds in political circles of Bengal as the BJP’s probable chief ministerial face for the crucial assembly polls due in a few months. Ganguly, however, brushed aside the speculation, although he never categorically ruled out the possibility of joining politics. The speculations were fanned by the fact that Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah is the secretary of the BCCI.

“I cannot believe that a sportsperson so fit could have a heart attack. He smiled at me and asked about my health instead. I came to know that he never underwent any precautionary test. This must be made mandatory for all cricketers,” said Mamata Banerjee after visiting Ganguly.

The VIP patient at bed no 516 is being treated by Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda and Dr Saptarshi Basu. The doctors decided to restrict the entry of visitors from Sunday so that Ganguly may have some rest.

Ganguly has been the BCCI president since October 2019. His elder brother Snehasish was also a first-class cricketer and is now an administrator at the Cricket Association of Bengal.