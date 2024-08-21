Sourav Ganguly to join junior doctor protesting over Kolkata rape-murder case today: Reports

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain, will reportedly join the protesting junior resident doctors to express support and demand justice for the deceased postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital medical college in Kolkata. Kolkata: Former Indian captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and wife Dona Ganguly. (file image)(PTI)

The former BCCI president is expected to join the protesters along with his wife, Dona Ganguly, in Kolkata.

Sourav Ganguly's participation in the protest will come after he changed his profile picture on social media platform X to black to express solidarity with the victim. Thousands of users across social media have done the same as a sign of sorrow over the crime.

The former Indian cricket team captain was under fire for describing the brutal crime as a "one-off" incident, for which he was forced to issue a clarification.

“I don’t know how what I said last Sunday was construed or interpreted. I have said it earlier as well that (the crime) it’s a terrible thing. Now, the CBI (and the) police are investigating the matter. It’s very shameful what has happened,” Sourav Ganguly said.

He hoped that once the investigating agencies find the culprit, the harshest punishment is given, so that nobody else dares to commit such crimes in the future.

Ganguly had said the state of West Bengal or the country as a whole cannot be judged based on an “isolated incident”.

He made these remarks while speaking to reporters during an event at the Biswa-Bangla Convention Centre.

“I don’t think everything should be judged on an isolated incident. There is no room to think that everything or everyone is not safe for this (incident). Such accidents happen all over the world. It is wrong to think that girls are not safe. Not only in West Bengal, but everywhere in India, women are safe. Where we live is the best place. One should not judge by one incident,” Ganguly said.

Supreme Court on the case

Taking up the case suo motu, the bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud passed strong observations against the response of the West Bengal government over several issues like the delay in filing of FIR.

The court also formed a task force to recommend safety measures for doctors on duty. It also asked the CBI to file a status report on the case tomorrow.

Explaining why it took up the case, the bench said the crime was the “last straw” and the nation cannot wait for another rape to bring safety laws for medical professionals.