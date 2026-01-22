South Korean woman sexually harassed by Bengaluru airport staffer under garb of inspection

A South Korean woman was allegedly harassed by an airport staffer at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Monday under the garb of a routine check, following which, the accused was arrested. The incident reportedly happened on Monday at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. (X/@BLRAirport)

The staffer, identified as Affaann Ahmed, according to KIAL Airport police, was arrested for sexually harassing the woman who had come to the airport to travel to Korea, reported news agency ANI.

Detailing what unfolded during the incident, the airport police said that during ticket inspection, the accused said that the woman's bag was making a beeping sound following which, he asked her to be checked separately.

He then took the woman to men's toilet and touched her inappropriately under the pretext of inspection, the police said. Despite the woman objecting to how she was being inspected by the man, he allegedly continued and later let her go after saying “thank you”, according to a report by The Hindu.

The report also added that the accused, Ahmed, was a ground staff hired on a contract basis for security check.

After the alleged harassment, the woman "complained to the airport security staff, who immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the airport police,” said police, reported ANI.

They added that the CCTV footage confirmed the incident.

A case has been registered by Kempegowda Airport Police against the accused under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway.