‘People are watching’: Akhilesh Yadav's attack after Ajit Pawar joins Shinde-Fadnavis govt

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the BJP after NCP's Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra. He said, “BJP does this from time to time, first they did this in Madhya Pradesh, and then in Maharashtra, but people are watching this.” SP leader Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)

NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with 9 other party leaders took oath; Ajit as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra - a position he will share with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing a press conference after taking oath as the deputy chief minister Pawar said, “If we can go with Shiv Sena, we can go with the BJP. It is for the state's development.”

The NCP leader further said that he had not seen a single leader from the opposition who is fighting for the cause of the country. “In fact, since 1984 no leader singlehandedly led the country,” he said and added, “But PM Modi has been doing it for the last nine years. He is popular abroad. We want to join his development.”

Pawar further said that all MLAs are with him and there is no need to worry. “All the MLAs, MPs, and workers of the party (NCP) are with us that's why I took oath as Deputy CM… We will go together in the General elections and Assembly elections,” he said.

Earlier today, a gathering of NCP legislators took place at Ajit Pawar's residence in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by the party's working president Supriya Sule and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

(With inputs from PTI)