‘Special26’ comes to life as Delhi family loses jewellery, cash to fake CBI raid

Three people were arrested in Delhi for impersonating a team of CBI officials and looting a family in Delhi's Wazirabad, and made the residents there give up gold and silver jewellery, along with around ₹3 lakh cash. An investigation was launched and the police arrested all three accused.(Representative image)

The incident took place at a house in Lane 9, Wazirabad, where two men and a woman barged in, saying they were CBI officers from Okhla and staged a fake search operation.

Shortly after, the family realised that they had been looted and contacted the police, news agency PTI reported.

The incident is reminiscent of ‘Special 26’, a 2013 film starring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Manoj Vajpayee in pivotal roles. The film also centres around a team of fake probe agency officers and their elaborate ruse to carry out fraudulent raids and loot money.

What Delhi Police probe revealed

According to DCP Raja Banthia, police received inputs from Wazirabad on July 10 around 7:30 pm that three masked people entered a home and threatened the residents claiming to have a search warrant against the family.

When the family asked them to produce formal documents, the accused intimidated the them and took away gold and silver jewellery along with around ₹3 lakh cash. As they were leaving, the residents asked them for a formal document, to which they signed on a register in the house.

After the accused left, the family realised that they had been looted and called the police.

An investigation was launched afterwards and police went through CCTV footage, successfully tracking the accused. All three accused were then arrested and taken to the police station, said DCP Banthia.

Similar incidents

This incident follows a wave of similar incidents across the country where people pose as CBI officers and carry out fake raids.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from UP’s Pratapgarh where five men were pretending to be CBI and Income Tax officials. The group was able to steal ₹5 lakh and was later arrested by the police.

In Ludhiana a 19-year-old man was arrested for extorting ₹18 lakh from the complainant after posing as a CBI officer and threatening to place him under digital arrest.