Speculation rife in Uttar Pradesh as 3 IAS officers seek VRS

LUCKNOW The corridors of power in Uttar Pradesh are abuzz with speculation over the reasons for three senior IAS officers of the state cadre seeking voluntary retirement.

The three are Renuka Kumar (1987 batch), Juthika Patankar (1988) and Vikas Gothalwal (2003).

People familiar with the development said Renuka Kumar, who was on deputation to the Centre, sought voluntary retirement just before her repatriation to the UP cadre. Kumar, who worked on various important positions in the state before proceeding on deputation to the Centre, where she was serving as secretary, ministry of minority affairs. She was due to retire from service on June 30, 2023 and was repatriated to the state cadre on July 28.

Kumar was at the forefront of UP IAS Association’s campaign (in mid-1990s) to identify three most corrupt IAS officers in the state cadre. She was one among nearly 100 IAS officers, who took part in the association’s voting through secret ballot, to identify the three.

Patankar, who was also on deputation to the centre, worked as principal secretary to governor during Ram Naik’s tenure as UP governor. She sought voluntary retirement though she had more than a year of service left and was due to retire on January 31, 2024. She was serving as secretary, central information commission.

Vikas Gothalwal, who is on study leave in the UK, reportedly sought voluntary retirement on health grounds.

A senior officer said that while the three officers may have had their own reasons to seek voluntary retirement, the fact that all three did so around the same time, has caused a bit of a stir. He added that their move could “force IAS officers to rethink about going for central deputation” because of questionable working conditions there.

A former IAS officer claimed “Kumar and Patankar’s move reflects the prevailing work atmosphere” at the Centre and in the state. Both have been working with the central government and may have not wanted to work in the state, he added.

Additional chief secretary (appointment department) Devesh Chaturvedi was not available for comment. It is learnt that the three officers sent copies of their letter seeking VRS to chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and the state appointment department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON