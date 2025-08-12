Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Speeding car rams into police vehicle in Rajasthan's Alwar, four cops among 8 injured | Video

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 12:55 pm IST

The speeding vehicle rammed into the police van from behind, injuring four police officials escorting an accused

A speeding car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway crashed into a police van in Rajasthan on Tuesday, resulting in injuries to eight people, including four policemen.

Emergency services also rushed to the scene, and the fire brigade managed to douse the flames from the vehicle.(PTI)
The incident took place near Alwar’s Rajgarh when the speeding car rammed into the police vehicle from behind. The vehicle caught fire and was reduced to ashes soon after the accident.

Assistant Sub Inspector of Rajgarh police station Iliyas told PTI that seven policemen were travelling in the police van, while a man, two women and four children were travelling in the vehicle involved in the accident. One constable has been critically injured.

"All injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Seven persons, including four policemen, are admitted and others were given primary treatment at the Alwar hospital, while one constable is admitted in SMS hospital in Jaipur," the police said.

Visuals showed the vehicle completely burned down while the police van was turned on the road. Emergency services also rushed to the scene, and the fire brigade managed to douse the flames from the vehicle.

In a similar incident earlier, a massive pile-up took place last month involving 25 vehicles on the Mumbai Pune Expressway that led to the death of one woman and injured 18 others. The brakes of a trailer failed on a steep stretch of the road, and it rammed into the traffic ahead, hitting luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes.

Also read: 44-year-old man succumbs to injuries 10 days after road accident

Seven vehicles were extensively damaged, and police and authorities came to regulate the traffic. The massive pile-up led the traffic to back up for nearly five kilometres, leaving several vehicles stranded on the Expressway.

In another incident on Monday, a head constable posted on a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) died after a truck rammed into it while he was providing first aid to a road accident victim. The head constable was taking out a medical kit from the trunk of the PRV to treat an injured person when a speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
